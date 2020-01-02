|
Mr. Gilbert Thompson, Jr., 59, of Hopewell, VA, departed this life Thursday, December 26, 2019 in Chippenham Medical Center. He was the son of the late Gilbert Thompson, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Thompson.
Gilbert was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1978. He served in the United States Army Reserve.
Gilbert leaves to treasure a legacy of memories: his brother, Bobby Thompson; two sisters, Deborah D. Harris (Bruice) and Paula Thompson (William); four nephews, Bobbie L. Prosise, Jr., Tyrell Prosise, and James Prosise, and Bruice Harris III; two nieces, Lauren Harris and Kristel Baytops (Tajah); eight aunts, Alice Anderson, Sandra Anderson, Sylvia (Tip) Hambrick, Shirley Yancey, Claramon (Sophie) Mattox, Mona Forbes, Gloria Thompson, and Venus Wright; two uncles, Ivory Anderson and Charles Brown; a host great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Gilbert also leaves behind the love of his life Cherlie Jackson and her children, Eric Williams, Katanya Williams, Jamaro Jackson, and Tamiko Jackson.
A visitation and memorial service will be held 3:00 P.M., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
