|
|
Gita Agrawal, 76, of Colonial Heights, Virginia, devoted daughter, beloved sister, wife, Ph.D., mother, singer, gardener, writer, entrepreneur, friend, and grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Friday January 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Rameshwar Gupta and Kasturi Gupta of New Delhi, India. Gita was the youngest daughter of eight siblings, two of whom are still living and reside in India. Gita was the only member of her immediate family to immigrate to the U.S. upon getting married to her spouse of 50 years, Krishan Agrawal, Ph.D. Soon after her marriage, Gita earned a Ph.D. in Botany in 1970, a first for her family. Her love for the science of plants and gardening was nurtured early on by her father who died when she was only 7 years old. Her passion for nature led her to create her own backyard greenhouse, becoming a member of the Beautification Committee of the City of Colonial Heights, and earning the credentials to become a Master Gardner. Gita wrote a regular gardening column in the Village News of Chester for 15 years, sharing her unique and delightful perspective of life as a 'green thumb'. Gita participated actively in the Violet Bank Garden Club, also serving one term as president.
Gita's love for music was also cultivated early in her life. She took singing lessons as a child and continued to participate actively in an Indian Classical Music Group for 25 years.
As an entrepreneur, Gita was the owner of The Little Professor Book Center in Chester, Virginia from 1979 until its doors closed in December 1999. As owner, she served the community by providing the unique service of special ordering hard to find books and hosting local author book signings. Little Professor became central to supporting local schools by creating The Author Visitation Program, which continues today.
Gita is survived by her husband, Krishan Agrawal, Ph.D., daughter Anupama Agrawal Huntley, son-in-law Edward DeWitt Huntley Ph.D., their two children Dev and Asha Huntley, and son Anant Agrawal, Ph.D. Services will be private and a memorial service in Gita's honor is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be sent to the Violet Bank Garden Club c/o Jennifer Bumpas 121 Breezy Hill Drive Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020