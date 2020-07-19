Or Copy this URL to Share

Gladys Traylor Peters, 89, of Colonial Heights passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on May 29, 1931, to the late John and Eva Traylor. Mrs. Peters was a secretary at Seward Luggage and Fort Lee, and she loved to dance and to play golf with her late husband. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lon Gilbert Peters; and brother, William "Bubba" Traylor. She is survived by her children, David G. Peters (Kim) and Jeffrey "Jeff" Peters (Kim); grandchildren, John, Brittney, Kevin, and Travis; and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

