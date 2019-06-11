Home

Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-6377
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
214 N 6th Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
GLADYS H. LOVELADY


1946 - 2019 Obituary
GLADYS H. LOVELADY Obituary
Gladys Hurd Lovelady, 73, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June, 9, 2019. She is the daughter of the late Hampton and Ova Bell Lawson Hurd, and is also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Willis and Doyle Hurd. Gladys is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Martin, Cindy Cummings (Greg); son, Scott Lovelady (Patty); grandchildren, Zachary Lovelady, Quinton Cummings, Daniel Cummings; sisters, Verna Jerrell, Erma Willis; brother, Junior Hurd and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Gladys was a lifelong resident of Virginia, born in Jonesville, and cherished her grandchildren above all else. The family will receive friends at Memorial Funeral Home, 214 N. 6th Ave. in Hopewell on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The funeral ceremony for Gladys will be at Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater, Virginia, at a future date. Final rest will be in Flower Gap Church Cemetery.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 11 to June 12, 2019
