Deaconess Gladys M. Jordan 80, of 1501 Duke Drive Petersburg, VA, was called home to eternal rest and peace on Monday, June 15, 2020 at VCU/MCV Medical Center Richmond, VA.
Ms. Gladys M. Jordan was born on October 31, 1939 in Petersburg, VA, to Robert and Lucy Johnson Molet. She graduated from Peabody High School Class of 1957. Gladys attended Petersburg General Hospital School of Nursing where she became a License Nurse. She was baptized at an early age at Metropolitan Baptist Church and was a member for over 75 years. Gladys served under the leadership of all seven pastors in many capacities: dear to her heart was serving as The Historian of The Metropolitan Baptist Church, she also served on the Deaconess Ministry, Missionary Ministry, Senior Citizen Ministry, Women's Auxiliary, Organized Food Pantry, and Just Us Few. Every time you came in contact with Gladys she had a "Testimony" on her lips. Gladys was formerly a member of Mahalia Tent #29.
Gladys was formerly employed as a nurse at Central State Hospital where she retired after 30 years of service and Walnut Hill Convalescence Center as a nurse. She loved traveling and hosting trips to different places. She was known for her kind-heart and humble spirit.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Roy Jordan,; parents, Robert and Lucy Molet; brothers, Robert Molet, Herbert Molet, and Thomas Molet.
Gladys leaves to cherish her precious memories: a loving and devoted sister, Shirley Molet of S. Chesterfield VA; god sister, Shirley P. Byrd of Petersburg, VA; god daughters, Cynthia Lee (Jerry) of Burkeville, VA, and Audrey Byrd of Petersburg, VA; god son, Joseph Byrd of Petersburg, VA; sisters-in-law, Juanita Jordan of Durham, NC, Irene Jordan, and Virginia Jordan of Philadelphia, PA; loving cousins, Robert and Debbie Davis and Ruth Shaw both of Sumter, SC, James Davis of Chicago, IL, Mary and Carolyn Brown of MD; devoted friends, Joyce Mason, Mattie Archer, Catherine Bland, Annie Ellis, Catherine Humpries and Karen Jackson; devoted caregivers, Susan Coleman, Cynthia Sykes, Kim Saunders, Gloria Maple, Constance Miles; and a host of nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Lamont A. Hobbs, eulogist. The interment to follow at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 25, 2020.