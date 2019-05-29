"I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7-8



On Thursday, May 23, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Gladys Parham Jackson.



Gladys P. Jackson, of 19124 Turkey Egg Road, Dinwiddie VA, entered into eternal rest at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg. She was born July 25, 1951, in Dinwiddie County to the late Wayman and Mae Parham.



Mrs. Gladys Jackson was employed at Anthem as a Behavioral Health Case Manager. She was a graduate of the Southside High School, Class of 1969. She went on to graduate from Richard Bland College, Southside Regional Medical Center School of Nursing with an RN Degree and VCU with a BSN Degree.



At an early age she dedicated her life to Christ and became a member of Little Bethel Baptist Church, Stony Creek, VA.



Mrs. Gladys Jackson was preceded in death by her father, Wayman Parham; her sister, Theresa P. Robertson; her grandparents, Andrew and Ethel Lee Jones; four uncles and four aunts.



She leaves to cherish her precious memories a loving and devoted husband of 45 years, Charles R. Jackson, of Dinwiddie, VA; devoted son, Maurice R. Jackson; the love and only grandson, Isaiah Jackson of Smithfield, VA; two brothers, George Parham (JoAnn) of Chesterfield, VA and Tyrone Parham (Lamoine) of Carson, VA; six sisters, Bobbie Jordan (Ernest, deceased) of Dinwiddie, VA, Cathleen Parham, Mary Parham and Cassandra Parham of Fort Washington, MD, Deaconess Cynthia Potts (James) of Petersburg, VA and Wanda Brown (Thomas) of Prince George, VA; five aunts, two sisters-in-law, Alice Humes and Gloria Jackson of Maryland; two brothers-in-law, Malcolm Robertson Jr. of Colonial Heights and Clarence Jackson of Meredithville, VA; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a host of other relatives and friends.



Special thanks to Dr. Ritsu Kuno, Pulmonary Associates of Richmond, VA.



A celebration of life service will be held 12 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, Stony Creek, VA 23882.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff Petersburg Chapel, Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803, 804-863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 30, 2019