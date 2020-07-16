1/
GLADYS TRAYLOR PETERS
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLADYS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Traylor Peters, 89, of Colonial Heights passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia on May 29, 1931, to the late John and Eva Traylor. Mrs. Peters was a secretary at Seward Luggage and Fort Lee, and she loved to dance and to play golf with her late husband. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lon Gilbert Peters; and brother, William "Bubba" Traylor. She is survived by her children, David G. Peters (Kim) and Jeffrey "Jeff" Peters (Kim); grandchildren, John, Brittney, Kevin, and Travis; and nine great-grandchildren. The family will receive guests from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved