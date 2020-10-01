1/
GLAYS LOUISE SHELTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GLAYS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
God called one of his angels' home Friday, September 25, 2020, Gladys Louise Shelton, 92 of Ford, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Viola Catherine Broadnax (John). Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia where visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12 noon – 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 3701 Namozine Road, Church Road, VA.

Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Michael W Hawkes Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Hawkes Funeral Home
15001 Patrick Henry Hwy
Amelia Court House, VA 23002
(804) 561-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Michael W Hawkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved