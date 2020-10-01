Or Copy this URL to Share

God called one of his angels' home Friday, September 25, 2020, Gladys Louise Shelton, 92 of Ford, VA. She is survived by her daughter, Viola Catherine Broadnax (John). Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia where visitation will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 12 noon – 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 3701 Namozine Road, Church Road, VA.



Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

