Glenda Bryant Dodson, 51, of Hopewell, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, William DeWitt Bryant, Jr.
Glenda is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Gary Ray Dodson; son, Scott Dodson and wife, Hilde; daughter, Kimberly Dodson; son, William Dodson; grandsons, Colin Dodson, Sebastian Hamrick, and Austin Dodson; sister, Krystle Murr; sister, Tonya Lowder and husband, Mike; brother, Rodney Dunworth, Jr. and wife, Jacique; mother, Roberta Dunworth and husband, Rodney Dunworth, Sr.; nephew, Jenson Murr; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Bermuda Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019