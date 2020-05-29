To the Desmore and Castelle family

My heart was saddened to hear of the loss of your mother ,sister and grandmother Glenda. For she was a true friend of mines and she will be greatly missed . I ask that you be encouraged in the lord and know that he is to wise to error and to just to fail. Know that she is free from trouble , pain , and sickness and also know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. Keep your hands in Gods hands and know that everything will be alright be encouraged



Forever in his care

Deacon Michael Freeman

Michael Freeman

Friend