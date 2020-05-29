Mrs. Glenda C. Desmore departed this life suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the John Randolph Medical Center. She was married to the late Nathaniel Desmore, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Milton I. & Mrs. Shirley Castelle; sister, Mrs. Kimberly Archer. Glenda was born March 10, 1959. Glenda was a 1978 graduate of Petersburg High School and was employed at Philip Morris, USA for several years.
Glenda was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, niece, and a friend to many. Glenda loved entertaining family and friends. She was a faithful Seattle Seahawks fan and loved to cook and eat. She made the best tuna fish ever! She absolutely loved the outdoors. She was kind-hearted and loved to have fun, always the life of any event with a laugh that was contagious. She would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Glenda struggled forward pressing through her most recent health challenges with great determination, until the Lord gave her rest.
Glenda leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Joya Desmore, Nachelle Desmore, and Nathaniel Desmore III; seven grandchildren, Jada Borum, Azaria, Denarie, and Khalil Tucker, Shamaya and Tanaya Desmore, and Jurnee Murdock; two great-grandsons, Jayden and Jenesis Holmes; two sisters, Charlotte Ann Goode and Deborah Castelle of Petersburg, VA; two brothers, Milton Harris (Beverly) of Chesterfield, VA, and Michael A. Castelle, Sr. (Pamela) of Prince George, VA; several in-laws, Russell Archer of Richmond, VA, Jerome Desmore, Milton Desmore (Paulette) of Louisville, KY, Jewell Jones (Howard), Tonya Friend (Pastor Arnold), Natalie Desmore, and Lenita Desmore, all of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Also left to cherish her memories are several devoted friends including Patricia Key (childhood friend) and several relatives in which there are too many to mention.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Arnold Friend, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 31, 2020.