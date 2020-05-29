GLENDA C. DESMORE
1959 - 2020
Mrs. Glenda C. Desmore departed this life suddenly on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the John Randolph Medical Center. She was married to the late Nathaniel Desmore, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Milton I. & Mrs. Shirley Castelle; sister, Mrs. Kimberly Archer. Glenda was born March 10, 1959. Glenda was a 1978 graduate of Petersburg High School and was employed at Philip Morris, USA for several years.

Glenda was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, niece, and a friend to many. Glenda loved entertaining family and friends. She was a faithful Seattle Seahawks fan and loved to cook and eat. She made the best tuna fish ever! She absolutely loved the outdoors. She was kind-hearted and loved to have fun, always the life of any event with a laugh that was contagious. She would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Glenda struggled forward pressing through her most recent health challenges with great determination, until the Lord gave her rest.

Glenda leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Joya Desmore, Nachelle Desmore, and Nathaniel Desmore III; seven grandchildren, Jada Borum, Azaria, Denarie, and Khalil Tucker, Shamaya and Tanaya Desmore, and Jurnee Murdock; two great-grandsons, Jayden and Jenesis Holmes; two sisters, Charlotte Ann Goode and Deborah Castelle of Petersburg, VA; two brothers, Milton Harris (Beverly) of Chesterfield, VA, and Michael A. Castelle, Sr. (Pamela) of Prince George, VA; several in-laws, Russell Archer of Richmond, VA, Jerome Desmore, Milton Desmore (Paulette) of Louisville, KY, Jewell Jones (Howard), Tonya Friend (Pastor Arnold), Natalie Desmore, and Lenita Desmore, all of Petersburg, VA; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Also left to cherish her memories are several devoted friends including Patricia Key (childhood friend) and several relatives in which there are too many to mention.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Arnold Friend, Jr., eulogist. The interment to follow at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
12:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

View Printed Guest Book
24 entries
May 28, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Dewey Dugger Jr
Friend
May 28, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences & prayers to the Desmore family. Stay strong in the LORD as He comfort y'all at time like this. Truly missed...Never forgotten...& Always Loved Mrs. G. In our hearts & prayers, The Blowe Family
Gabriel Blowe
Family
May 28, 2020
May Glenda rest peacefully in her eternal home.
Joanie Ne Ne Harvell
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
To the Desmore and Castelle family
My heart was saddened to hear of the loss of your mother ,sister and grandmother Glenda. For she was a true friend of mines and she will be greatly missed . I ask that you be encouraged in the lord and know that he is to wise to error and to just to fail. Know that she is free from trouble , pain , and sickness and also know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. Keep your hands in Gods hands and know that everything will be alright be encouraged

Forever in his care
Deacon Michael Freeman
Michael Freeman
Friend
May 28, 2020
Love you ,miss you.
David Warren
Family
May 28, 2020
U r going to truly be missed.
Sophia Tucker
Friend
May 28, 2020
In Cool Springs, we all loved her. She was a Mom to us all. Always giving us hugs and kisses and telling us to be good. She walked us to the store and the playground. She played outside with us and was the referee at times during arguments, teaching us to play fair and be nice. She definitely left an impression on all of us as little kids. She will be missed but most certainly not forgotten. Always in our hearts and putting a smile on our faces. Love The Terrell (Rainey) Family.
Tierra Terrell
Neighbor
May 28, 2020
My condolence go out to the family she truly going to be missed she was a sweet kind heart lady I'd love to sit down and talk with her God bless amen
Mildred Morgan
Family
May 28, 2020
my condolence to you all sorry for your loss your mom will be truly missed. !! From kita may and family
May 28, 2020
Rest in Peace Cuz, Praying for the family.
India Dodson-Rives
Family
May 28, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
CHARLES Townes
Friend
May 27, 2020
My sincere condolences on Glendas passing. I will remember the fun times we had growing up and playing in our Cool Springs neighborhood and at PHS. Peace and blessings to her family.
Bobette Bland Banks
Classmate
May 27, 2020
RIP Glenda❤
Wanda Lawrence
Friend
May 27, 2020
Glenda you will be missed. I can see all of us as kids such as the Smith Family, the Rainey Family, the Harvell Family, and the Giles Family on Mitchell Court playing kick ball, softball, and baseball. There were twelve kid on Mitchell Court at one time. But my first memory of you was when we lived on West Street on the hill. Rest in Peace Glenda.
Annette Smith-Lee
Friend
May 27, 2020
May the sweet memories of your love one bring you peace and joy. God Bless You All!! RIP classmate "78".
Patricia Tazewell
Friend
May 27, 2020
I am so sorry to hear the passing of Glenda. My condolences to the family. I remember those good old high school days. It was never a dull moment with her and Desmond.
Connie Williams -Hope
Classmate
May 27, 2020
Condolences To The Family You Will Always Be Remembered For Your SmiLe & Laughter, My Friend & Classmate
RiP
Monica Penny Hester-Hampton
Classmate
May 26, 2020
My heart and prayers goes out to the family ,I'm deeply sorry for your lost,may she RIP
Leander Jackson
Classmate
May 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
God bless and comfort you.
Debira Parker. Hinton
May 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Zenobia Hampton-Mitchell (Pinkie)
May 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Zenobia Hampton-Mitchell
May 26, 2020
MAY GOD BLESS EACH AND EVERYONE OF YOU DOING THIS TIME OF SORROW .REMEMBER EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CAN NOT HEAL .RIP MY FRIEND IT IS NOT GOOD BY BUT SEE YOU LATER
mary miles
Friend
May 26, 2020
RIP Glenda!! Praying for the Desmore and Castelle families and friends.
Angela Smith
May 25, 2020
My heart is saddened....lost a dear friend...RIHP Glenda....praying for the family !!
Carolyn Thomas
Friend
