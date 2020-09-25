Glenda Fleming Douglas, 72, of Hopewell, VA went to be with our Lord, Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Glenda was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer Lee Fleming and Gladys Harrell Fleming; her sons, Ronald Lee Douglas, Jr., and James Burton Douglas. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald Lee Douglas; as well as numerous extended family and friends. Glenda was a longtime member of Calvary's Love Ministries in Hopewell. The family will receive friends Friday, September 25, 2020 at J.T. Morriss & Son Hopewell Chapel from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 in the chapel. Interment will follow in Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.