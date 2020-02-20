|
Ms. Glenda Gail Williams, age 62, of Petersburg, VA, transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, February 16, 2020. At an early age, Glenda accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Prince George County, VA.
She was a 1976 graduate of Petersburg High School. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with family and friends. Glenda had a very caring and loving spirit. She was a faithful and devoted caregiver to her mother until her mother passed.
Glenda was preceded in death by her mother, Pauline A Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories brother, Thomas Williams; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Williams; and nephew, Christopher Williams of Rockville, MD. She is also survived by two uncles, Walter Anderson of North Carolina, and Louis Anderson; aunt, Dorothy Ann Anderson of Englewood, NJ; a special cousin, Sylvia Smith; a host of family and friends.
She was loved by all and will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020