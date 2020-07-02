1/1
GLENN E. DEARING SR.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLENN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elder Glenn E. Dearing, Sr. entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia after masterfully defeating various obstacles that had been set before him, ending with the victorious reward of now resting sitting at the feet of Jesus, healed, whole and free!

Elder Glenn E. Dearing, Sr., was born July 29, 1958 in Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. He grew up in Elberon, VA and graduated from Surry County High School. After graduation, he attended P.D. Prudent Vocational School and later began his career with Gwaltney of Smithfield. He was later promoted to Refrigeration Supervisor at the Smithfield Packing Plant, where he worked until he retired.

Elder Dearing accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul Holiness Church in Dendron, VA. He later joined Higher Way Ministries in August 1997. There he was instrumental in assisting the Founder and Visionary, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., with the implementation process of a new ministry and served alongside his leader faithfully until his health declined. Throughout his tenure at Higher Way Ministries, Elder Glenn served with a spirit of excellence in the following ministries: Sunday School, Visitation Ministry (Coordinator), Deacon, Ministerial and was later ordained as an Elder and served as the lead Elder until his health failed. He was very serious and dedicated to his service for the Lord, and we know that God was well pleased with his servanthood.

Elder Glenn Dearing was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Lucy Byrd; stepfather, George Eley, and two aunts, Clarissa and Ernestine Byrd. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 35 years, Arlethia Dearing; three sons, Glenn Jr. (Keshia) of Ashburn, VA, Ryan and Jaydon of Prince George, VA;his mother, Everlena Eley of Stafford, VA; mother-in-law, Ida Byrd of Dendron, VA; one uncle, Herbert Leon Byrd (Geraldine) of Elberon, VA; and one grandson Michael Dearing.

He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Smith (Timmy) of Stafford, VA, Kevin Eley (Charita) of Bealeton, VA; sister-in-law, Aretha Hudson (Geoffrey) of Newport News, VA and brother-in-law, Aaron Byrd (Katina) of Amelia, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition, the family would like to thank the Higher Way Church Family for its undying love and support shown to Elder Glenn during his convalescent care. There were some who were always by his side and showed him special love and visitations on a continual basis: Bishop Darren and Lady Danielle Gay, Deacon Earl and Thelma Brown, Deacon James and Gertrude Taylor, Deacon William and Evangelist Shirley Bullock; and Bro. Melburn and Samantha Prosise.

Due to COVID-19, the homegoing service for Elder Dearing will be private. Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the funeral establishment.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made on the behalf of Jaydon Dearing's Educational Fund, c/o Higher Way Ministries, P.O. Box 1967, Petersburg, VA 23805.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
01:00 PM
Higher Way Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 1, 2020
My condolences on your loss Arlethia.
Kim Parson
Coworker
June 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy on the lost of your love one, Elder Glen Deering.
Paula Daniel
Friend
June 30, 2020
God reached down and plucked this beautiful soul to rest in his arms. What a wonderful, humble man of God he was. "Words will not wipe away your tears and hugs may not ease the pain, but hold onto your memories because forever they will memories." God Bless and comfort the Dearing Family at this difficult time.
Gloria Moss
June 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Otis Wyche
June 30, 2020
Sis Dearing and family, our sincere condolences. May God grant you peace and strength.
Robin Gilliam
Friend
June 29, 2020
I enjoy Elder Dearling the time I spent with and the encouraging words that he said. He's was sweet and humble Man. My God wrap his arms around the family and give them strength..Weeping my endured for a night .But joy cometh in morning. R.I.H ELDER DEARLING
Adrienne Brown
Friend
June 29, 2020
Missing you already nephew, but I feel comfort in knowing you're pain free and no more suffering. I love you Glenn and I'm truly gonna miss you dearly. What an Awesome and Humble Man Of God You Were!!
Jackie Tyler
Family
June 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Melvin saunders
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved