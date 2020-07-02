Elder Glenn E. Dearing, Sr. entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2020 at Chippenham Medical Center, Richmond, Virginia after masterfully defeating various obstacles that had been set before him, ending with the victorious reward of now resting sitting at the feet of Jesus, healed, whole and free!
Elder Glenn E. Dearing, Sr., was born July 29, 1958 in Obici Hospital, Suffolk, VA. He grew up in Elberon, VA and graduated from Surry County High School. After graduation, he attended P.D. Prudent Vocational School and later began his career with Gwaltney of Smithfield. He was later promoted to Refrigeration Supervisor at the Smithfield Packing Plant, where he worked until he retired.
Elder Dearing accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul Holiness Church in Dendron, VA. He later joined Higher Way Ministries in August 1997. There he was instrumental in assisting the Founder and Visionary, Bishop Darren L. Gay, Sr., with the implementation process of a new ministry and served alongside his leader faithfully until his health declined. Throughout his tenure at Higher Way Ministries, Elder Glenn served with a spirit of excellence in the following ministries: Sunday School, Visitation Ministry (Coordinator), Deacon, Ministerial and was later ordained as an Elder and served as the lead Elder until his health failed. He was very serious and dedicated to his service for the Lord, and we know that God was well pleased with his servanthood.
Elder Glenn Dearing was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Herbert and Lucy Byrd; stepfather, George Eley, and two aunts, Clarissa and Ernestine Byrd. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 35 years, Arlethia Dearing; three sons, Glenn Jr. (Keshia) of Ashburn, VA, Ryan and Jaydon of Prince George, VA;his mother, Everlena Eley of Stafford, VA; mother-in-law, Ida Byrd of Dendron, VA; one uncle, Herbert Leon Byrd (Geraldine) of Elberon, VA; and one grandson Michael Dearing.
He is also survived by his siblings, Sharon Smith (Timmy) of Stafford, VA, Kevin Eley (Charita) of Bealeton, VA; sister-in-law, Aretha Hudson (Geoffrey) of Newport News, VA and brother-in-law, Aaron Byrd (Katina) of Amelia, VA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition, the family would like to thank the Higher Way Church Family for its undying love and support shown to Elder Glenn during his convalescent care. There were some who were always by his side and showed him special love and visitations on a continual basis: Bishop Darren and Lady Danielle Gay, Deacon Earl and Thelma Brown, Deacon James and Gertrude Taylor, Deacon William and Evangelist Shirley Bullock; and Bro. Melburn and Samantha Prosise.
Due to COVID-19, the homegoing service for Elder Dearing will be private. Viewing will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the funeral establishment.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made on the behalf of Jaydon Dearing's Educational Fund, c/o Higher Way Ministries, P.O. Box 1967, Petersburg, VA 23805.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.