J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831

Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA

GLENN ERIC HOLTMAN


1968 - 2019
GLENN ERIC HOLTMAN Obituary
Glenn Eric Holtman, 50, of Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. He is preceded in death by his uncle; Aaron Holtman.
He is survived by his father, Bryan Holtman; his mother, Gloria; his son, Andrew; a sister, Merni Kent; two brothers, Jason and Aaron Holtman; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 5, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
