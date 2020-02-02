|
Mrs. Gloria E. Street, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, 411 Watauga Avenue, Greenville, NC. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 16616 Glebe Road, Dewitt, VA. Family members and friends are asked to assemble at 12:45 p.m. at the cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Feb. 2, 2020