Gloria Elizabeth Wamsley Patterson, 74, of Dinwiddie, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born on May 17, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Clifton Rudolph Wamsley and Lowrene Newcomb Wamsley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Russell Milton Patterson, Jr. Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Ernest Frank Wamsley of Macon, GA; nephews, Clifton Frank Wamsley and Kevin Wayne Wamsley of Macon, GA.
Gloria graduated from Dinwiddie High School and Richmond Public School of Practical Nursing. Gloria became a licensed practical nurse. She worked at Southside Regional Medical Center retiring after 30 years. Gloria was known to be very loyal to her family and taking care of them when they became ill.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Blandford Cemetery. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
