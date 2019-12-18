|
|
On Monday, December 9, 2019, Ms. Gloria J. Robinson of 1676 Monticello Street, Petersburg, VA quietly departed this life at her residence surrounded by her loving and devoted family.
She was born January 8, 1949, in Chesterfield, VA. Gloria was the daughter of Willie Ruth Lee Boone and Booker T. George; and step-father, Frank C. Lee, Sr.
She was educated in Chesterfield County Public Schools System. Gloria was employed at Imperial Reading Sewing Factory and Petersburg General Hospital. She was also employed as a private duty nurse.
She was a very loving mother, nanny, and sister. She left a lasting impression on anyone that encountered her with that witty charm she possessed.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Lenora and Otis Washington; brother, James E. Alford; ex-husband, Roy J. Robinson; sister-in-law, Jacqueline Alford, and brothers-in-law, Richard Robinson, Jr, Woodrow King, and Kenney Williams, Sr.
Gloria leaves to cherish her precious memories to her daughters, Marquette R. Jackson and Fonda Robinson (James Reed) all of Petersburg, VA; sons, Datrick and Gilroy Robinson all of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Jaquandra "Quani" Robinson, Javon Robinson, Darius Robinson, Tevin Robinson, Albany Robinson, Katera and Ceomas Green all of Petersburg, VA, Isaiah and Malachi Valentine of Mt. Clair, NJ, Jaleah and Jada Reed both of Petersburg, VA, Jeshun and Jamel Reed of Charlotte, NC; great grandchildren, Tamarian Robinson, Tylik Lawrence, T'ani Robinson, Caliee Chavis, and Tahki Balthrop all of Petersburg, VA, and J'Amere Anderson of Texas; sisters, Joyce King of Ridgeland, SC, Kaye Mikel (James) of Detroit, MI, Alinda Lee of Midlothian, VA, Patricia Lee-Ellis (Fredrick) of Dinwiddie, VA; one brother, Frank C. Lee, Jr. of Petersburg, VA; aunt, Eva M. Alford of Mt. Vernon, NY; sisters-in-law, Lois Robinson, Beverly Robinson, and Jackie Eldridge all of Petersburg, VA; brothers-in-law, Herman Robinson, John Robinson, Sr. (Cathy), Jerome Robinson (Estelle) all of Petersburg, VA; devoted friend, Barbara Jean Baugh; a host of devoted nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice and the staff, Mia Hurt, RN, Candice James, CAN and Chaplain Pamela Walker.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Friday, December 20, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019