On September 27, 2019, God gently whisper into the ears of our dear sister to come home. She answered his call, took his hand and transitioned to her eternal home. She departed her earthly home to her heavenly home at her residence in Sutherland, VA.
SFC (Ret) Gloria Jean Gordon Sharp was born in Brunswick County on October 25, 1952, to the late John Albert Gordon and the late Gertrude Harris Gordon Cooper. She received her education in Lunenburg County Public School. Gloria Jean accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and joined White Rock AME Zion Church, Alberta, VA, at an early age. She later joined and was baptized at Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, VA.
On July 9, 1983, Gloria Jean married SGM (Ret) David J. Sharp and they resided in Sutherland, VA. Jean was employed by Aileen Sportswear and then The Alcohol Beverage Control Board for several years before joining the United States Army Reserves. She served her country faithfully, from May 2, 1976 - October 26, 2012, and work as a civilian with 275th and ECS 88 from November 13, 1984, – October 25, 2012. She received numerous awards and decoration during her 38 years of military service and 28 years as a Department of the Army Civilian.
Gloria Jean loved her family with all her heart. Her hobby was shopping and listening to good old music. She counted all as family and never met a stranger. When her health started to decline, she had the best of care from her loving husband David, family, friends and Crater Community Hospice Staff and Caregivers.
Gloria is preceded in death by her mother, Gertrude Harris Gordon Cooper; father John Albert Gordon. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, David J. Sharp; stepfather, Willie Cooper; daughter, T. Michelle Jennings (Van); stepdaughters, Sonya Y. Moody (Vareck), Tamika M. Parker; 5 grandchildren; Shawn, Vasean, Varon, Sagaden and Shateria; two sisters, Sandra and Wanda (Ray); two brothers, Johnny and Ricky (Sheri); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves many special friends who loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 4, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, with Rev. C.L. Hobbs, eulogizing, and Rev. Yolanda Buck, officiating. Interment will follow at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1191 Birdsong Rd., Petersburg, VA, with military honors. The family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Crater Community Hospice, https://Cratercommuntyhospice.org/donations-and-support/. Mrs. Sharp can be viewed on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence, 20409 Cox Rd., Sutherland, VA 23885 and can be contacted at 804-861-5976.
Funeral services entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019