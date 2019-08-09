|
Gloria "Kumiko" Jill Stark, 68, of Macon, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1951, in Tokyo, Japan, to the late Johnnie A. Brandt and Masuko Y. Brandt. Gloria's family moved from Japan to the United States with her father's position in the United States Air Force; living in Texas, Alaska, Maine, and eventually, settling in Petersburg, Virginia. Gloria grew up in a large family. She was the eldest of eleven children. Gloria was a devoted wife to her husband, Edwin Dale Stark, for 49 years. She was a loving and caring mother to her two daughters and her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Gloria found great joy in simply spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, visiting Daytona Beach and Disney World, attending outdoor concerts, finding bargains at the flea market, as well as trying her luck at the casino. Gloria fought a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer; her strength and positivity were an inspiration to all those around her.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin Dale Stark; daughters, Stacy Cragg(Robert Cragg), Jennifer Mock(Joseph Stanovich); grandchildren, Sara McCook(Dameion McCook), Austin Mock, Abigail Mock, Hannah Cragg , Gracie Stanovich, Rhori Stanovich; granddog, Squirt; siblings, Sandra Rodeback, Ronnie Brandt(preceded in death), Alice Williams(David Williams), Rose Moore(Linwood Moore), Jacob Brandt, Robert Brandt(Tommi Brandt), Carl Brandt(Sissy Brandt), Thomas Brandt(Katherine Brandt), Nancy Brandt(Rodney Davis), John Brandt(Beverly Brandt); as well as several nieces and nephews and in-laws that were dear to her.
Visitation will be held at Hart's Cupola on Peake Road in Macon, Georgia, Friday, August 9, 2019, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm.
Service will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Petersburg, Virginia, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11:00am, with graveside service immediately following at Southlawn Memorial Park.
Sincere thanks to all of Gloria's family, friends and neighbors for surrounding her with love and support.
