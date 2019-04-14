|
|
Gloria Peterson Mason of Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. She was married to the late Eddie L. Mason. She was an active member of Union Branch Baptist Church. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories four children, Jarvis E. Mason, Marcus D. Mason (Crystal), Jasen D. Mason (Lakeisha) and Mitzi M. T. Mason; six grandchildren, Shantale Y. Person, Tyler M. Mason, Jarvis E. Mason II, Marcus D. Mason Jr., Jamisen D. Mason and Carington B. Mason; one great-grandson Leighton C. M. Cox; one sister, Janet P. Thweatt (Fred); five brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; five devoted cousins, Anderson Branch Jr., Mamie B. Willis, Mica Willis, Ocie Wilson III (Doris) and James Thomas Branch (Sheila); god-daughter, Demetria Dugger; devoted friends Zelda Mullen, Theresa Mason (Charles), Gloria Charity (Howard), Alice Pyer (Charles), Mary Jane Trent (William) and Marilyn Conner (Wayne); a host of relatives and longtime friends. The family will accept friends at the Wake on Monday, April 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St, Petersburg. A memorial celebration will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, Chesterfield. Pastor Kenneth Rioland Jr. will be officiating with Minister Mason as eulogist.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 14, 2019