Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 324-5529
Wake
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home
415 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Union Branch Baptist Church
11519 River Road
Chesterfield, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA MASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA PETERSON MASON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLORIA PETERSON MASON Obituary
Gloria Peterson Mason of Chesterfield, VA, departed this life on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019. She was married to the late Eddie L. Mason. She was an active member of Union Branch Baptist Church. Gloria leaves to cherish her memories four children, Jarvis E. Mason, Marcus D. Mason (Crystal), Jasen D. Mason (Lakeisha) and Mitzi M. T. Mason; six grandchildren, Shantale Y. Person, Tyler M. Mason, Jarvis E. Mason II, Marcus D. Mason Jr., Jamisen D. Mason and Carington B. Mason; one great-grandson Leighton C. M. Cox; one sister, Janet P. Thweatt (Fred); five brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; five devoted cousins, Anderson Branch Jr., Mamie B. Willis, Mica Willis, Ocie Wilson III (Doris) and James Thomas Branch (Sheila); god-daughter, Demetria Dugger; devoted friends Zelda Mullen, Theresa Mason (Charles), Gloria Charity (Howard), Alice Pyer (Charles), Mary Jane Trent (William) and Marilyn Conner (Wayne); a host of relatives and longtime friends. The family will accept friends at the Wake on Monday, April 15, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Fisher-Hayes Funeral Home, 415 Halifax St, Petersburg. A memorial celebration will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, Chesterfield. Pastor Kenneth Rioland Jr. will be officiating with Minister Mason as eulogist.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now