|
|
Ms. Gloria R. Ricks of 1115 High Pearl Street, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at VCU/MCV Medical Center, Richmond, VA. She attended Sussex Central High School. Gloria was employed at Hill-Phoenix for 24 years until her health declined.
She always had a smile on her face and was the life of the party. We know when Gloria entered the room that the party was just getting started. She loved being around her family, children, and grandchildren. She looked at her nieces and nephews as her own children. She was one person that didn't cut no corners. She lived her life to the fullest with no regrets.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Betsy and Henry Freeman, Sr.; sister Letitia Ricks; brother, Milton Freeman; and her fiancée, James Plummer.
Gloria leaves precious memories to her children, Sharon Stith (Willie) of Petersburg, VA, and Lynwood Ricks, Jr. (Sheri) of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Tyresha Ricks, Tymia Ricks, Andre Harris, Amya Harris, Al'Nashe Carter, Al'Leche Carter and Syrethia Stith; great grandchildren, Aiden Hales; sisters, Susie Johnson (Everette) of Petersburg and Queen Ellsworth of Hopewell; brothers, Henry Freeman (Ellen) of Yale and Claude Freeman of Lynchburg; devoted father of her children, Lynwood Ricks, Sr; special nieces and nephews, Antonia Ricks, Josephine Holmes, Skynesia Freeman, Ricky Freeman, and Antwane Ricks; devoted friends, Diane Harris, Ann Scott, Vanessa Walker, Ruth Jones, Wanda Dillard, Zander Barnes-Wilson, Patricia Jones, Nathaniel Edmonds, Daryl Allen, Al Thorne and William Johnson III; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends to include the entire Hill-Phoenix family.
Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, with Pastor Miller eulogizing. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines for funeral attendances.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020