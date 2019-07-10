Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Southlawn Memorial Park
GLORIA S. BROWN Obituary
Gloria Smith Brown, 95, of Richmond and Colonial Heights, passed away on July 7, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, E. Allison and Sadie Thompson Smith of Petersburg; husband, Bernard Martin Brown; daughter, Brenda Brown Goff; and sister, Maryann Smith Duffer. She is survived by her daughter, Anita Brown Nelson; grandchildren, David Martin Goff, Allison Kelsey Goff, Heather Middleton Craft; six great-grandchildren, Mitchell Craft, Lucas Craft, Gabriel Goff, Isabel Goff, Benjamin Wittrien, William Wittrien, all of Richmond; and son in-law, W.P. Goff of Sunset Beach, NC.

Gloria attended Averett College in Danville. She was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church and later Derbyshire Baptist Church. She worked for many years as secretary in the Colonial Heights school system and volunteered at Henrico Doctors Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living the West End for their kind and loving care. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at the J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel, where a procession will be leaving at 10:30 am for a graveside service in Southlawn Memorial Park at 11:00 am. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 10 to July 11, 2019
