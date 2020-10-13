Goldie Chadwick Clark, 93, passed away on Monday October 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents William W. Chadwick and Pearl Parr, as well as her loving husband Kenneth D. Clark. She is survived by her daughters, Donna C. Johnston (Dale), Goldie C. Marks (James), and Brenda C. Barnett (John); 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.