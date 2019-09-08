|
Goldie Plaster Locke, 96, of Hopewell, VA died of natural causes on September 6, 2019.
She was the widow of Milton Marvin Locke; and was also preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters. is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Locke of Hopewell; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Locke was born in McDowell County, West Virginia. She later graduated as valedictorian at Hardin Reynolds Memorial High School in Critz, VA in 1942. She settled in Hopewell and retired as a Senior Executive Secretary with the Commonwealth of Virginia. She was a lifelong member of West End Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, was a circle chairman, Leadership and Resources chairman, Vice President and President. She also held offices as District Chairman and Vice President in the Hanover Presbytery Women of the Church. She loved poetry, reading, trivia, word puzzles and math.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church or the in memory of Goldie Locke.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019