Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GOLDIE LOCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GOLDIE (PLASTER) LOCKE


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GOLDIE (PLASTER) LOCKE Obituary

Goldie Plaster Locke, 96, of Hopewell, VA died of natural causes on September 6, 2019.
She was the widow of Milton Marvin Locke; and was also preceded in death by eleven brothers and sisters. is survived by her daughter, Rose Marie Locke of Hopewell; and numerous other loving family and friends.
Mrs. Locke was born in McDowell County, West Virginia. She later graduated as valedictorian at Hardin Reynolds Memorial High School in Critz, VA in 1942. She settled in Hopewell and retired as a Senior Executive Secretary with the Commonwealth of Virginia. She was a lifelong member of West End Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, was a circle chairman, Leadership and Resources chairman, Vice President and President. She also held offices as District Chairman and Vice President in the Hanover Presbytery Women of the Church. She loved poetry, reading, trivia, word puzzles and math.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West End Presbyterian Church or the in memory of Goldie Locke.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GOLDIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now