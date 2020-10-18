Gordon Denson Lee, born on August 14, 1925, died peacefully in his sleep on October 16, 2020, at the age of 95.
A beloved father and cherished husband of 59 years, Gordon lived most of his life in Hopewell, Virginia. The son of James Arthur Lee and Sally Mae Graves, Gordon was born in Wade, NC, and moved to Hopewell when he was 3 years old. After graduating from Hopewell High School in 1943, he worked for 38 years at Hercules as an Accounting Clerk in the Engineering Department, receiving numerous commendations and "perfect attendance" awards. He retired in 1983 after a 38-year career at Hercules, during which he spent his free time designing and building five houses on S. 20th Avenue in Hopewell, including the home in which he lived with his family since 1970.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Honaker Lee; his four children, Linda (David), Janet (Paul), Jennifer (Frank) and Scott (Angel); and seven grandchildren. Gordon spent the last 15 months of his life in the loving care of the kind folks at Dunlop House in Colonial Heights, Virginia, for which his family gives many thanks.
A celebration of Gordon's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 the Hopewell Chapel of J. T. Morris Funeral Home, 820 W. Broadway, Hopewell, VA 23860, with Rev. Barry Ashbrook officiating. The use of masks and social distancing will be followed in accordance with state mandates. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday night, October 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared at jtmorriss.com.