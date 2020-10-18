1/
GORDON L. NICELY SR.
Gordon L. Nicely Sr., 93, of Prince George County, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. He was the son of the late Roy Jackson and Marry Ann Nicely. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Pauline R. Nicely and seven brothers and sisters. He is survived by two sons, Perry W. Nicely and his wife, Kathy of Chesterfield, and Gordon L. Nicely Jr. and his wife, Judy of Louisa; three grandsons, Shane Nicely and his wife, Dara, James Nicely and his wife, Sue, and Shawn Nicely; one granddaughter, Angela Clark and her husband, Maurice; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Nicely; sister, Elizabeth Spinks; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gordon served in the U.S. army and was a veteran of World War II. He retired from Honeywell after 35 years. Gordon was an active member of Highland United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband and father and loved his grand and great grandchildren. He was dearly loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Joseph Carson officiating. The family will receive guests beginning at 10 a.m., an hour prior to the service. Interment at Southlawn Memorial Park to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Highland United Methodist Church, 125 E. Westover Ave., Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
OCT
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
