Mrs. Grace Ann Ward, affectionately known as "Gracie," entered external rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, in Petersburg, Virginia.
A native of Amelia County and long-time resident of Petersburg Virginia, she was born on June 25, 1944. She was the daughter of the late Ilene and Henry Lee Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ward; son, Dwight Smith; aunt, Dorothy Mae Johnson; mother-in-law, Annie T. Ward; uncle, Grover "Coman" Johnson; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Smith.
She was a member of Church of Christ in Petersburg, Virginia. She was a long time employee of Central State Hospital. To know Grace was to love her. She was a very giving person. She really enjoyed fishing, working puzzles, board games and playing cards.
She leaves behind to cherish precious memories: her children, a daughter, Yolanda Smith of Richmond, Virginia; and a son, Ernest "Man" Smith (Sharry Goode) of Petersburg Virginia; six grandchildren, April Jones (Jarvis), Jimmetries "Mede" Jackson, Davianne Wyche, Cherice Dugger, Tyawnna Sumpter (Aaron) and Ernest Smith, Jr.; nine great grandchildren, Terrell Allen, Jr, Janiyah and Dream Jones, Ari'yonna Anthony, Kaliyah Perry, Jay'Ceon Sumpter, Justin and Jamari Jones and Omari McLane; one brother, William Smith of Chesterfield, Virginia; two aunts, Alice and Cora Johnson; one uncle, Jasper Bank; sister-in-law, Barbara Robinson; three brothers-in-law, James Thomas, Micheal Ward and Eddie Anderson. In addition to cherish her memories numerous nieces and nephews, one devoted Jessica Smith. And a host of other family members and friends, including: one devoted friend, Lloyd M Banks.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at the Lewis Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019