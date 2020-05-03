|
Grace Elizabeth Whorley Wilson, 77, of Colonial Heights, VA, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1942, at her families' home on McKenzie Street in Petersburg and was raised in the Battersea neighborhood. Mrs. Wilson was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Estelle Whorley; and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Melvin Whorley, Carlton Whorley and Richard Whorley. Grace started her career at 18 years old going to work for C & P Telephone Company on Union Street in Petersburg. She went on to retire from AT&T after 25 years of dedicated service. Following her retirement from AT&T, she went to work in the Colonial Heights Public School System as a cafeteria worker and dedicated 20 years of her life serving the students. Mrs. Wilson loved spending time at the beach, often waking up for an early walk down the beach searching for seashells and watching the birds. She will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nannie, sister and friend. Mrs. Wilson is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Jerry E. Wilson; two daughters, Julie E. Wilson Williams and husband, Bo and Joy Wilson Ramey and husband, Paul; two granddaughters, Kensleigh Elizabeth Ramey and Caroline Grace Ramey; a step-grandson, Trent Allan Williams; two sisters, Marjorie W. Walker and Nancy W. Wright; her loyal four-legged companion, Sir Sidney Larue; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends. Due to the current gathering restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 3 to May 4, 2020