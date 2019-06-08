Home

R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Waverly Congregational Christian Church
GRACE P. SHEFFIELD Obituary
Grace Peffer Sheffield of Sussex County passed away peacefully Friday, June 7, 2019. Born October 31, 1932, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late James Wilson Peffer and Cora Lee Johnson Peffer. Mrs. Sheffield was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, George Sheffield; son, Roy W. Sheffield; brother, Joseph Peffer and sisters, Delia Cornett and Margaret Simpson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tony and Doris Sheffield, Clarence and Tammy Sheffield, Sammy Sheffield and Mary and Edward Harless; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, June 9, 2019, at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 10, 2019 at Waverly Congregational Christian Church. Burial will follow at Waverly Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 8 to June 9, 2019
