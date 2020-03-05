|
|
Gracie Fletcher departed this life on February 28, 2020, in Colonial Heights Healthcare Center under the staff and care of Hospice of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia.
She is survived by 2 sons, Leroy Fletcher (Myrtle), Richmond, VA, and Alvin Fletcher (Almeda), Freeman, VA; one daughter, Mildred LeBrane Holmes (Michael), Ettrick, VA; her baby brother, James "Rudy" Fletcher (Sarah);seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; an aunt, Hattie Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially her niece, Carla Fletcher.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. from Brown's Memorial Chapel with interment in the Moss-Smith Family Cemetery, Freeman, VA. Brown's Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020