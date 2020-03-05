Home

Brown's Funeral Service, Inc. - Lawrenceville
704 North Main St.
Lawrenceville, VA 23868
434-848-3141

GRACIE FLETCHER

GRACIE FLETCHER Obituary
Gracie Fletcher departed this life on February 28, 2020, in Colonial Heights Healthcare Center under the staff and care of Hospice of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia.

She is survived by 2 sons, Leroy Fletcher (Myrtle), Richmond, VA, and Alvin Fletcher (Almeda), Freeman, VA; one daughter, Mildred LeBrane Holmes (Michael), Ettrick, VA; her baby brother, James "Rudy" Fletcher (Sarah);seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; an aunt, Hattie Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially her niece, Carla Fletcher.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. from Brown's Memorial Chapel with interment in the Moss-Smith Family Cemetery, Freeman, VA. Brown's Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
