Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
GREGORY ALLEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY ALLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY ALLEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GREGORY ALLEN Obituary
Mr. Gregory Allen, departed this life August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Evelyn Allen and one sister, Barbara Jean Allen.

Greg leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Gregory Allen; one brother, Herbert C. Allen (Julia); two aunts, Doris Griffin and Delphine Jones; devoted cousin, Johnnie Griffin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. Interment to follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GREGORY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now