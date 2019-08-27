|
Mr. Gregory Allen, departed this life August 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Evelyn Allen and one sister, Barbara Jean Allen.
Greg leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Gregory Allen; one brother, Herbert C. Allen (Julia); two aunts, Doris Griffin and Delphine Jones; devoted cousin, Johnnie Griffin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. Interment to follow at Virginia Veterans Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019