Gregory Allen Eavey, 68, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Jewell Eavey; and his brother, Carlton Eavey. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Salisbury; son, Christopher Eavey; daughter, Elizabeth Gravely (Larry); daughter, Amanda Whitehead (Spencer); stepson, Brian Salisbury (Nicole); grandchildren, Cidney Eavey, Cameron Eavey, Gabriel Rivera, Olivia Gravely, and Spencer Whitehead III; brothers, Brian Eavey (Aya), and Daryl Eavey; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. The family is being served by the Hopewell chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.