1/1
GREGORY ALLEN EAVEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GREGORY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Allen Eavey, 68, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on July 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wiley and Jewell Eavey; and his brother, Carlton Eavey. He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne Salisbury; son, Christopher Eavey; daughter, Elizabeth Gravely (Larry); daughter, Amanda Whitehead (Spencer); stepson, Brian Salisbury (Nicole); grandchildren, Cidney Eavey, Cameron Eavey, Gabriel Rivera, Olivia Gravely, and Spencer Whitehead III; brothers, Brian Eavey (Aya), and Daryl Eavey; as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. The family is being served by the Hopewell chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. Hopewell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved