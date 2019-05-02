Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
GREGORY CREWE
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
GREGORY DARNELL CREWE


GREGORY DARNELL CREWE Obituary
Mr. Gregory Darnell Crewe was born in Hopewell, VA, on April 8, 1975, to Freedom Crewe and the late Leonard Crewe, Sr. He was employed by Hill Phoenix, Colonial Heights, VA, until his health started to decline.
Gregory leaves to cherish his memory: his three sons, Rayquan Lovett of Richmond, VA, Daejon Crewe of Texas and Zorian Johnson of Prince George, VA; one daughter, Sabrina Lovett of Petersburg, VA; mother Freedom Crewe; two brothers, Keith Crewe of Petersburg, VA, and Leonard Crewe, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA; three sisters, Jennifer Crewe of Petersburg, VA, Melissa Bradshaw of Philadelphia, PA, and Robin Crewe of Chester, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Marvin Johnson, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 2 to May 3, 2019
