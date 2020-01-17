|
|
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Gregory Jones will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Faith and Hope Temple C.O.G.I.C., 1800 E Washington St., Petersburg, VA. Bishop Herman Crockett, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.
Family visitation will be 6-8p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 17, 2020