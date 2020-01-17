The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Faith and Hope Temple C.O.G.I.C.
1800 E Washington St.
Petersburg, VA
GREGORY JONES


1968 - 2020
GREGORY JONES Obituary
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Gregory Jones will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Faith and Hope Temple C.O.G.I.C., 1800 E Washington St., Petersburg, VA. Bishop Herman Crockett, Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, Petersburg, VA.
Family visitation will be 6-8p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Bland & Tucker Funeral Home Chapel, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA, 23803 (804) 732-7841. Please submit online condolences to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Jan. 17, 2020
