Gregory Louis Elko, 66, young soul voyager, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born August 13, 1954, he was the son of the late Ruth Louise and John William Elko, Jr., and was also preceded in death by his brother, John William Elko III. An adventurist, Greg fulfilled his lifelong dream of retiring and returning to the National Parks. A naturalist, he was fascinated with Native American traditions and studying rocks and fossils. His free spirit will be greatly missed by his daughter, Nina Alexandra Elko, her partner, Samantha Skistimas, and their dog, Zula; seven siblings, Susan Tardy and husband, Carrol, Patricia Robertson, Daniel Elko and wife, Wanda, Joseph Elko and wife, Betty, Mary Lou Reynolds, Pamela Sweeney and husband, George, George Elko; special friends, Gail Peterson, Sonya Elko; and several nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, 535 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23803. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Water Keepers Alliance at www.waterkeeper.org/donate.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com