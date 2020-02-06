|
Mr. Gregory O'Neal Brown, affectionately known as "G-Black," was received into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Wednesday the 29th day of January 2020, at Chippenham Medical Center Richmond, Virginia.
A native of Petersburg, Virginia, Gregory the son of the late Raymond Brown, Sr. and Dorothy Brown was born on February 5, 1965.
Gregory was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1984. Upon graduating, he joined the United States Army. He was currently employed at Emerson Ecologics.
Gregory met the love of his life, Beverly King and the two were united in Holy Matrimony on September 3, 2016. His proudest achievements in life were being a husband and a father.
He joined Mount Olivet Baptist Church and was an active member of the Male Ushers Ministry.
Gregory was a loving husband, a devoted father, brother, and cherished friend. A true Redskins fan, he enjoyed traveling; working in his yard and caring for his dog, Eli. Greg was the rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important, the simplicity of living a life with those you love.
We will always remember him for his unfailing work ethic, his love of the outdoors, his generous smile and his willingness to help a friend in need. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all that knew him. He was great at making everyone feel appreciated and welcomed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond E. Brown, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Brown; and his brother, Raymond E. Brown, Jr.
His memory will be kept alive by his adoring eternal wife: Beverly Brown; his son, Freedom Pender of the home; daughters, Cicely and Whitney Thompson of Fayetteville, NC; sister, Kimberly Brown and brother, Mark Brown (Lovetta) of Petersburg, VA; mother-in-law, Doris P. Simmons; father-in-law, James E. King of Kinston, NC; sisters-in-law, Kimberly King of Kinston, NC, and Debbie Semien (Joseph) of Disputanta, VA; aunts, Jean Brown of Petersburg, VA, Inell Green of Richmond, VA, Annie Mae Jackson of Petersburg, VA, Margaret Johnson and Shirley Ridgeway (James), both of Washington DC, Linda Coleman, Clementine King, Hattie King, and Julia Parks O'Neil, all of Kinston, NC; uncles, Norman Brown (Della) of Petersburg, VA, Johnnie King of Kinston, NC, Willie King (Diane) of Antioch, CA, and Cleveland Parks, Jr. of Bronx, NY; nieces, Anber Brown, Darria Brown, Marquelle Brown and Tiffany Brown, all of Petersburg, VA, Carmen Brown of Richmond, VA, and Anzhanti Martin of Chesterfield, VA; nephews, Darrion Brown, Marcus Brown, Mark Brown, Jr., Travis Brown, DeQuon Jackson, Michael Nicaris, all of Petersburg, VA, and Joseph Semien, Jr. Disputanta, VA; great nephew, Hadrian Brown of Petersburg, VA; devoted cousins, Emmanuel Johnson, and Paul Johnson, both of Washington, DC, McKenley Mason of Dinwiddie,VA, and Yolanda Jackson; devoted friends, Jeffrey Mason and James Harris of Petersburg, VA; cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist and Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, officiating. The interment to follow at the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020