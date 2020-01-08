|
CPT (Ret) Gregory Perkey Ozmar, 67, of Petersburg, VA, died unexpectedly January 5, 2020.
He was born in Petersburg, VA, and was the son of the late Lovel B. Ozmar, Jr. and Dreama Perkey Ozmar. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 20 years, Linda Elder Ozmar. Greg had two birthdays each year that he loved to celebrate: his date of birth and his rebirth day designated by MCV upon receipt of his stem cell transplant. He studied Police Science/Criminal Justice at John Tyler Community College.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Michelle Branch (Justin) of Tallahassee, FL; his grandchildren, Drew Dickens, and Jackson and Caroline Branch; his brother, Lovel B. Ozmar, III (Susan), and his beloved companion, Kay Houchins Hagaman. He is also survived by a step-daughter, Kristin Milton; nephews, Morris Ozmar and Christopher Ozmar; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, as well as his Brothers of the Petersburg Bureau of Police.
Greg loved Petersburg and dedicated his life to serving the City for over 40 years as a Petersburg Police Captain/Inspector, an instructor with the Crater Criminal Justice Academy, and a founding member of the Petersburg Police SWAT Team, of which he was one of the original 13. He was wounded serving his City in the infamous 44 Corling Street incident, but survived thanks to Kevlar technology, which was new at the time. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and served in the National Guard for many years. He was an award-winning sharp shooter.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 followed by entombment at Southlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday also at Third Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Petersburg Bureau of Police (attention CPT Geist), 37 East Tabb Street, Petersburg, VA 23803 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Services by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020