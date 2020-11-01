1/1
Gregory W. Peterson
1955 - 2020
On Monday, October 26, 2020 our hearts were saddened by the passing of our loved one, Mr. Gregory W. Peterson. He attended Hopewell Public Schools and also served in the U. S. Air Force.

He was a loving, caring and devoted father, brother and uncle who took a liking in everyone he came in contact with.

Gregory was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Peterson; father Wilbert Peterson; two sisters, Norman Jean Brown and Mattilene Johnson. He leaves to cherish his fond memories: one devoted son, Gregory Wendell Bland and Lil Greg's mother, Sheraldine Bland; one devoted sister, Pamela Wynn of Prince George, VA; brother, Anthony Peterson of Massachusetts; five nieces, Chinta Black, Falathia Peterson, Keyondra Black, Marquita Black and Alonda Black; four nephews, Derrick Peterson, Shederick Peterson, Frederick Peterson, Jr., and Anthony Peterson, Jr.; one devoted cousin, Eugene Henry, Sr.; a devoted friend, Martha Morgan; and a host of family and friends.

Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Eugene Henry, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
