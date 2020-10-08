1/1
GRETA R. BUTCHER
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GRETA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Mrs. Greta R. Butcher of 914 South Park Drive, Petersburg, VA, 23805 entered into eternal rest.

Greta was born August 5, 1968, to the late Arthur Robinson Sr., and Ester L. Sorrells in Petersburg, VA. She was educated in the Petersburg, Public School System.

Greta was an outgoing, loving, and talented person and was loved by many people. She loved spending time with her family. Greta was last employed at VCU Medical Center. Greta accepted Christ into her life at an early age and was an avid churchgoer. She was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise International Church, Petersburg, Virginia, where she enjoyed serving the Lord with her church family.

Greta was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Butcher, father Auther Robinson Sr., stepfather Fredward Sorrells, grandmother Dixie Robinson, brother Stanley L. Robinson, aunt Margie Parham, Ruby Lee Mason, and Maggie Winfield, nephew, A.J. Robinson, niece Kameshia Hobbs, brother-in-laws Herbert L. Wiggins, and Ronnie E. Brown Sr.

She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving son Eddie L Robinson; devoted mother Ester L. Sorrells; devoted sisters Linda Moseley (Wilbur), Toronia Brown, and Valarie Wiggnis; devoted brother Arthur Robinson Jr. (LaSandra), Derrick Sorrells (Bart) of Texas; Sister-in-law Brenda Robinson; devoted aunts Daisy V. brown, Queen Mason (Sam), Rosa Lee Davis of New York; Uncles Andrew Sorrells (Marie) of California; devoted nieces Katrina Watkins, Sonya Porter (Ray), Sharlee Blizzard (Hilton), Lucretia Black (Freddy), Christy Washington, Sharmayne Robinson, Latrese Brown; devoted nephews Dwayne Williams, Lamont Robinson, Mark Moseley, Travis Williams (Stephanie), T.J. Robinson(Kiara); a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends including devoted cousin Norma Parkes and devoted friend Collen Evans.

A public viewing will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 to 8:00 pm.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel with the Rev. Nathaniel Miller, Officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park,

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Burial
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
October 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
sonja Chambliss
Friend
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family, especially to you Mrs. Sorrells. My mother always spoke so lovingly about you and Greta. Please know that I pray for you and the family at this time. Try to rest easy and know that everything is going to be alright. Sending love your way from the Richardson Family.
Shelia Richardson
Friend
October 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Fay Reed Jones
Family
October 6, 2020
I just spoke to you last Tuesday you were just being you. I would never have thought that would be the last time I heard ya voice. I will truly miss you Butcher. My deepest sympathy to the family.
Lateasha Dowdy
Friend
October 6, 2020
My condolence to my family,Annie Robinson Mayfield
Ann Mayfield
Family
October 6, 2020
Greta was in my healing class. I loved her like a sister not a student, always helpful, caring, and for real. You never had to guess about how she felt. I wish extend my heart felt sympathy to her Mom, sister and especially her son Eddie. She will be truly missed.
Evelyn Franklin
October 5, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to our family. Praying your strength, comfort and peace. Greta, you will be truly missed. Love you always, cousin Toya!
Latoya Parham-Lawrence
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved