On Saturday, October 3, 2020, Mrs. Greta R. Butcher of 914 South Park Drive, Petersburg, VA, 23805 entered into eternal rest.
Greta was born August 5, 1968, to the late Arthur Robinson Sr., and Ester L. Sorrells in Petersburg, VA. She was educated in the Petersburg, Public School System.
Greta was an outgoing, loving, and talented person and was loved by many people. She loved spending time with her family. Greta was last employed at VCU Medical Center. Greta accepted Christ into her life at an early age and was an avid churchgoer. She was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise International Church, Petersburg, Virginia, where she enjoyed serving the Lord with her church family.
Greta was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Butcher, father Auther Robinson Sr., stepfather Fredward Sorrells, grandmother Dixie Robinson, brother Stanley L. Robinson, aunt Margie Parham, Ruby Lee Mason, and Maggie Winfield, nephew, A.J. Robinson, niece Kameshia Hobbs, brother-in-laws Herbert L. Wiggins, and Ronnie E. Brown Sr.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories, her loving son Eddie L Robinson; devoted mother Ester L. Sorrells; devoted sisters Linda Moseley (Wilbur), Toronia Brown, and Valarie Wiggnis; devoted brother Arthur Robinson Jr. (LaSandra), Derrick Sorrells (Bart) of Texas; Sister-in-law Brenda Robinson; devoted aunts Daisy V. brown, Queen Mason (Sam), Rosa Lee Davis of New York; Uncles Andrew Sorrells (Marie) of California; devoted nieces Katrina Watkins, Sonya Porter (Ray), Sharlee Blizzard (Hilton), Lucretia Black (Freddy), Christy Washington, Sharmayne Robinson, Latrese Brown; devoted nephews Dwayne Williams, Lamont Robinson, Mark Moseley, Travis Williams (Stephanie), T.J. Robinson(Kiara); a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends including devoted cousin Norma Parkes and devoted friend Collen Evans.
A public viewing will be held at the funeral home Friday, October 9, 2020, from 10 to 8:00 pm.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, Petersburg Chapel with the Rev. Nathaniel Miller, Officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park,
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us