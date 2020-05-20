The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
GROVER CLANTON
Viewing
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home
530 S. Sycamore St.
Petersburg, VA
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:30 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetery
1920 - 2020
GROVER CLANTON Obituary
Mr. Grover Clanton, 100, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetary at 12:30 p.m.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings, and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on May 20, 2020
