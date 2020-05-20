|
Mr. Grover Clanton, 100, of Petersburg, VA, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Cemetary at 12:30 p.m.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings, and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on May 20, 2020