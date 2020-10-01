On Friday, September 25, 2020, Mrs. Grover Thweatt Randall, age 100, entered eternal rest peacefully at AmazinGrace Residential Home, Hopewell, VA.
Born September 10, 1920, she was the daughter of Roy L. Thweatt and Julia Johnson Thweatt Bowmen. Since childhood, she was a faithful member and later a Deaconess of Union Branch Baptist Church, Prince George, VA. She was married for 60 years to the late Deacon Willie Randall of Hopewell, VA.
Mrs. Randall was preceded in death by eleven siblings.
She leaves cherished memories with her daughter, Bernadette Randall Lee, son-in-law, Mark A. Lee and a grandson, Ernest "EJ" Wilder IV, all of Illinois; a devoted sister, Mrs. Alenvia Ford of Disputanta, VA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A virtual celebration of life will be performed by Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr. in coordination with the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., additional information will be announced at a later date.
