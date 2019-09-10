|
Grover (Rick) William Riddle Jr. passed away August 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home in Palm Harbor, Florida at the age of 82.
He is preceded in death by his father, Grover William Riddle Sr (Doris), Warrensburg, MO; his mother, La Veria Mundwiller (Frank),House Springs, MO; and his sister, Jeannene Crawford (James), Portageville, MO.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Gladys Jean Riddle. They were married in Walworth, New York, December 17, 1959, and were to celebrate their 60th anniversary this year. He is lovingly remembered by his four children, Rick (Linda) Riddle, Chesapeake, VA; Rebecca (Jeff) Staubs, Palm Harbor, FL; Sharon (Pat) Taylor, Hopewell, VA; and David (Tina) Riddle Carrollton, VA; as well as his seven grandchildren: Kristin and Steven Riddle; David and Austin Staubs; Bridgette Taylor; and Joshua and Morgan Riddle. He is also survived by his two half-brothers, Larry Carl Riddle (Joan), Memphis, TN, and Gary Dale Riddle (Linda), Warrensburg, MO; as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Rick was born in Portageville, Missouri, and raised by his grandparents, Sherman and Bertha Riddle. As a teenager, he enjoyed boxing and earned a Golden Glove Award. At 17, he joined the Navy and served as an aircraft mechanic on the USS Princeton for 4 years. He retired as a Sergeant First Class after an additional 16 years in the Army. His military service took him to the Philippines, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and Thailand. His last duty station was at Fort Lee, VA, where he was the Senior Supply Instructor. Following his military service, he earned a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University and worked in security until retirement. His love for his children was evident in his active participation in their sports (coaching or cheering from the sidelines) and other activities.
In addition, Rick was an active Freemason until moving to Florida. He served as Worshipful Master in 4 lodges becoming a 32nd degree Mason and is a lifetime member of each.
In his later years, he enjoyed reading, watching wildlife/TV, and spending time with his wife, children, and "messin' around" with his grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held 2 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, 11302 Merchants Hope Road, N. Prince George, Virginia, 23860.
Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation: 5771 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, Florida 33760.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019