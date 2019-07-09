|
SFC Guillermo P. Santini, (USA, Ret.) 83, of Prince George, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born on June 24, 1936, in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Tirso and Consuelo Perez Santini. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Luis Santini, Pedro "Pete" Santini, and Tony Santini; and a sister, Zoila Aponté.
Mr. Santini retired from the United States Army, after 25 years of faithful service to his country, and later retired as a Manager from the Bermuda Plumbing Supply Store. One of his favorite pastimes was playing dominoes.
He is survived by his wife, Cecile Santini; children, Jeffrey Santini (Brenda), Roger Santini (Bridget), Tina Lyle (Dennis), and Bill "Billy" Santini; grandchildren, Julianna, Brianna, Stephanie, Mya, Mason, Ashlynn, Tony and Eowynn; and a sister, Hilda Morrero.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with the Reverend Mike Cherry officiating. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Enon. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, New York 10004. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 9 to July 10, 2019