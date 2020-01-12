|
|
Gurney Branch Cowling, Sr. passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born October 30, 1922, he was the son of the late John Thomas Cowling and Nina Branch Cowling. He was the president of Cowling Brothers Building Inc. Mr. Cowling was a charter member of Beaverdam Sportsman Club, a faithful member of Waverly Baptist Church, and was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Evelyn Welch Cowling; his grandson, Courtney Cowling, and his brothers, Chestley T. Cowling, Sr., Vernard Cowling, and Jasper Cowling.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Gurney Branch Cowling, Jr. and wife, Polly; grandchildren, Branch Cowling, Shawn Cowling and wife Lori, and Carey Cowling; great-grandchildren, Davis, Bennett, Sloan, and Logan, and numerous nieces and nephews including a special niece, Tina Harris and husband Don.
A graveside service will be held at 1PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Waverly Cemetery with Rev. Jim Jones officiating. The family will receive friends following the service with a light reception at Waverly Baptist Church in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Waverly Baptist Church, 301 East Main Street, Waverly, VA 23890 and Tidewater Academy, P.O. Box 1000, Wakefield, VA 23888. R.W.Baker & Company, Wakefield Chapel is serving the family. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020