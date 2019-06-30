|
|
Cmsgt. (Ret.) Gustav "Gus" L. Nelson Jr., of DeWitt, Virginia, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was 87 years old. He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 56 years; his son, Gus (Carol); daughters, Becky, Johanna Rowland (Robert), Kris Alderson (Brian) and Greta Hernandez (Angel); ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren, as well as by his sister, Thelma Hamilton, many nephews and nieces and his helpful caregiver, Nichole Kidd. Gus retired from the United States Air Force in 1980 after having served for almost 30 years, including stays in Japan during the Korean conflict and in Thailand during the Vietnam conflict, as well as numerous posts around the United States. He also retired from the United States Post Office after several years as the postmaster at the DeWitt, Virginia, post office. Gus was a Christian and longtime member of Dinwiddie Baptist Church and is now with the Lord, which is a great comfort to his family and friends. He will be remembered as a caring husband, wonderful dad, silly grandfather, "little" brother, uncle and a great friend. Visitation is Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Dinwiddie chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the funeral home, with interment to follow at Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia County at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 30 to July 1, 2019