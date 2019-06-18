|
Guy Leroy Norwood went to be with his heavenly father on June 16, 2019. He was born January 20, 1938, in Morganton, NC. He was the son of Arthur and Anna Dell Norwood. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Alice Sculthorpe Norwood; daughters, Laverne (Joel) Everhart, Kim (Mark) Kelly; grandchildren, Matthew Everhart, Amanda Everhart, Joshua (Jordyn) Kelly and great grandson, Benton Stamey Everhart. Mr. Norwood retired from Hercules Inc. as a pipe fitter. In retirement, he and Alice traveled many places across the United States. He loved woodworking and his "shop," he could fix anything, loved his trains and bluegrass music. He was a devoted husband and loving father to his girls. His grandchildren and great-grandson were stars in his eyes. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home in the Hopewell Chapel, 820 W. Broadway Ave., Hopewell, VA 23860. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with interment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 18 to June 19, 2019