Mr. Ha'Kim T. Browder of 123 Culpepper Avenue, Petersburg, VA, departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born January 28, 1998, to April Browder and Antonio Ruffin.
Ha'Kim enjoyed listening to music, riding dirt bikes and being with his mother and family.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Shaheed Ruffin; two great grandmothers, Annie Dabney and Theresa Gilliam; two aunts, Buffy Browder and Tara Browder; and two uncles, Jerry Browder and Aaron Ruffin.
Ha'Kim leaves to cherish his memories to his mother, April Browder and father, Antonio Ruffin; son, Loyal Browder (mother Marandia Davis); brother, Antonio Ruffin, Jr.; sisters, Ty'Layjha Ruffin, Ty'Asijha Ruffin, Ty'Lexcia Browder and Jay'la Ruffin; god-sister, Quontirra Lewis; a devoted girlfriend, Shaderria Curry; grandparents, Valencia Delane (Leroy), Sandy Johnson (Karen), Joan Taylor and Milton Hill; great grandmother, Elsie Browder; god-parents, Terria Lewis, William Brown and Stacy Weatherington; aunts, Norettia Browder, Brenda Browder, Terry Browder, Shenique Coleman, Myra Ruffin, Felicia Ruffin, Lisa Dean, Latoya Dabney and Wanda Godsey; uncles, David Browder, Tony Browder, Craig Browder, Timothy Browder, Steven Ruffin, Edward Ruffin, Darrell Ruffin, Anthony Ruffin and David Godsey; and a host cousins (the Browders and Ruffin family), other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Rev. Herbert Holly II, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 3:00 p.m. the day of the service and will also receive friends at 123 Culpepper Street, Petersburg, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019