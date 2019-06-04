|
|
Hannah Marie Steele, 18, of Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She is preceded in death by her great-grandmothers, Liz and Elsie, and an uncle, David. Hannah is survived by her mother, Crystal Stewart; father, Brian Steele; siblings, Haley Steele, Brandon Steele, Bradyn Steele, Kenneth McCumber, Zachary Owen; two nephews; maternal and paternal grandparents; great-grandfathers and many others who loved her. Hannah loved all types of music and was a selfless old soul who always put others before herself. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, 214 N. 6th Ave., in Hopewell for Hannah's memorial ceremony. Final rest will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions are directed to the funeral home to assist with expenses.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 4 to June 5, 2019