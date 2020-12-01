Hannelore Phillips, 71, of Prince George passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born July 15, 1949 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Hollstein, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Phillips; granddaughter, Kristyn Nicole Smith; and sister, Martina. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For 15 years, Hannelore served as a bartender and waiter at the American Legion Post 146. She was a mom to all, claiming her children's friends as her own. She is survived by her children, Thomas Dewey Smith, Timothy Paul Smith, Jennifer Renae Lewis, Nickolas Karl Phillips and wife, Caitlyn, Kenneth Ray Phillips and wife, Jess, Samantha Yancey and husband, Lonnie, Lee Ann Martin and husband, James; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Karl Hollstein and wife, Ruth; sister, Christa Hollstein and husband, Ruddiger; brother-in-law, Samuel Phillips and wife, Grace; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9300 Community Ln, Petersburg, VA 23805, with Fr. Joseph Goldsmith officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or the Wounded Warriors
Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.