1/1
HANNELORE PHILLIPS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HANNELORE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hannelore Phillips, 71, of Prince George passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Born July 15, 1949 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruth Hollstein, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Ray Phillips; granddaughter, Kristyn Nicole Smith; and sister, Martina. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. For 15 years, Hannelore served as a bartender and waiter at the American Legion Post 146. She was a mom to all, claiming her children's friends as her own. She is survived by her children, Thomas Dewey Smith, Timothy Paul Smith, Jennifer Renae Lewis, Nickolas Karl Phillips and wife, Caitlyn, Kenneth Ray Phillips and wife, Jess, Samantha Yancey and husband, Lonnie, Lee Ann Martin and husband, James; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Karl Hollstein and wife, Ruth; sister, Christa Hollstein and husband, Ruddiger; brother-in-law, Samuel Phillips and wife, Grace; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many friends. A funeral mass will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9300 Community Ln, Petersburg, VA 23805, with Fr. Joseph Goldsmith officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or the Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved